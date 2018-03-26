Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Olives in various stages of ripening.
Olives in various stages of ripening. Dainela
Lifestyle

Create your own olive grove

by IN MY GARDEN, WORDS: ANGIE THOMAS
26th Mar 2018 12:07 PM

Olive trees, with their attractive greyish foliage, can be successfully grown in backyards as well as in a large pot in a sunny courtyard.

They're hardy, dry-tolerant plants that grow well in cool to temperate climates. Salads, pizza, tapenade, pasta and breads are just a few delicious ways to enjoy olives, which are usually harvested in autumn.

Different varieties are suited to different uses, such as Manzanillo for pickling, Kalamata for eating fresh and cooking and Frantolo for oil, and also for different climates, so pick a variety suitable for your area (and your favourite recipe).

Also check your chosen olive to see if it will produce a better crop if cross- pollinated with another olive, with trees taking four to five years to bear fruit.

When planting a new olive tree, mix some Dynamic Lifter into the planting hole and keep the soil moist while the olive establishes. Reapply every spring and autumn to encourage healthy growth and lots of olives.

Soil tip: olives prefer a slightly alkaline soil (pH 7 - 8). In areas with acidic soil, apply some liquid lime and dolomite around the root zone to increase the pH.

garden grove hardy olive trees plants
The Sunshine Coast Daily
PHOTOS: Every photo of the Prep class of 2018

premium_icon PHOTOS: Every photo of the Prep class of 2018

News HUNDREDS of smiling faces appeared in the NewsMail this week, when the 2018 My First Year pictorial memento was published.

Naked man found at beach with condom, baby oil, binoculars

Naked man found at beach with condom, baby oil, binoculars

News WHEN is touching yourself not masturbating?

'Bundy campers should have plan B in place for Easter'

'Bundy campers should have plan B in place for Easter'

Weather There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to this week's weather.

REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

Offbeat Innovative pair launch new initative, which proves a smashing hit

Local Partners