Cream of the karting crop set to return to Bundaberg

Bundy's Wayne Ohl will have to travel more if he is to defend his state title next year. He won the KA3 senior medium title. Brian Cassidy

MOTORSPORT: The best karters from around the state will be back in Bundaberg in April.

Karting Queensland last week confirmed its 2019 calendar with the State Cup being held in the region on April 13 and 14.

The Bundaberg Kart Club won the rights to the event after successfully hosting the final round of the Komatsu Queensland Kart Championship in October.

Bundaberg Karting Club vice president Andrew Wagner said at the time that it was fantastic to be recognised.

"Huge effort from all of our club members to bring the state title meeting together, thanks everyone,” he said.

"Next year's State Cup will be bigger and better.”

The date will be after the first week of the school holidays and one week before Easter, which is on April 21.

KQ's announcement of the calendar also finalised the dates for the rest of the meetings for Bundaberg.

The season officially starts on February 10 with the first round of the club championships.

Bundaberg will host seven club rounds with others to be held on March 10, June 2, July 14, September 8, October 6 and November 10.

The third round, on June 2, is also Junior Cup day.

The club will celebrate Christmas on December 7.

Bundaberg will also host a round of the Central Queensland series on June 15 and 16, two weeks after the third club round.

The Rum City is hosting the second round of the series after Emerald with Gladstone and Rockhampton respectively hosting the final two rounds.

The only negative for Bundy karters in the program is they will have to travel further to compete in next year's Queensland Kart Championship with meetings to be held on the Whitsundays and Cooloola on July 6 and 7 and September 28 and 29.

This year's meetings were held in Bundy and Gladstone.