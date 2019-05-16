Cream of the clot coming to Bundy Scone Festival

IT'S ON like jam and cream on scones.

Bundaberg will host its first Scone Festival at the QCWA Hall on Quay St later this month.

The event is the brainchild of ABC reporter Brad Marsellos, who has recently embarked on a statewide tour meeting passionate scone bakers for his nationally aired radio series, The Scone Masters.

The series has unearthed some of the most passionate scone bakers in country Queensland and featured several locals from the Wide Bay.

It's proved such a hit the CWA and ABC Wide Bay have teamed up to put on the festival celebrate the morning tea favourite.

BAKE OFF: Scone festival organiser Brad Marsellos with his beer and ginger scones, which he's making for this month's event.

"It's been such an amazing ride," Mr Marsellos said.

"I have travelled the state meeting these inspirational bakers and hearing their stories - it's been a pure joy.

"This is just going to be a big scone swap meet, where you can bring a plate if you want and share the recipe, or you can just come along and eat," Mr Marsellos said.

The response has been overwhelming, Mr Marsellos said, with hundreds indicating on Facebook their interest in attending and local businesses jumping on board with window displays.

BUSINESS BACKING: Brad Marsellos in the Avenell Bros window display for the upcoming Bundaberg Scone Festival.

"It's so awesome to see people excited about the scone," he said.

"The CWA have been so supportive and they all really know their scones and I just hope we can help spread the message about all the wonderful community work the CWA do and help them engage with some new members too."

"There will be every type of scone imaginable.

"I'm baking beer and ginger scones as well as champagne scones, so it's the perfect chance for you to get a scone into ya."

BUNDABERG SCONE FESTIVAL

When: 9.30-11am on Tuesday, May 21

Where: Bundaberg CWA Hall, 15 Quay St

Details: Brad Marsellos on 0428 111548