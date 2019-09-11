Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
News

CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

Kate Dodd
by
11th Sep 2019 9:21 AM

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof. 

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt. 

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. 

More Stories

canada penske truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    premium_icon Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    Community VULNERABILITY and the reluctance to reveal it is part of what makes us human.

    Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    premium_icon Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett does not support the creation of a new northern Qld...

    LNP promises $300 power cut

    premium_icon LNP promises $300 power cut

    News Frecklington says she can cut local power bills by $300 a year

    Veteran baker to take over Tradewinds

    premium_icon Veteran baker to take over Tradewinds

    Business Baker has been baking since his early teens