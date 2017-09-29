Crazy dad fun on Ladies Day

- BRAD PRAED, Bundaberg 4WD Club

THE Ladies Day Drive for members of the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club is run on Father's Day each year so the male members can have the day off from driving, if they have a lady to drive.

If you didn't have a lady driver, you were fined, unless the male driver wore female apparel.

Some members donned dresses to add to the day's entertainment.

The outing is a fun day out and about, with fines being given for any indiscretions.

Any money raised on the day is donated to a charity that our club nominates each year.

The beneficiary of our efforts for the next 12 months will be the Heart Foundation.

Our convoy headed out, traversing through the Bingera National Park and then into the Cordalba State Forest where we stopped and checked out the Promised Land Mountain Bike trails setup.

If mountain biking is your thing then the multitude of tracks that wind their way through the forest is for you.

From there we made our way down the dirt tracks to the Wongi Waterholes, 25km north of Maryborough.

Members out on the tracks during the Father's Day outing. P

Anyone listing in on the UHF would have been wondering what our group was really up to.

Part of the day's activities was to try and solve a murder mystery, with every vehicle in the group being given a profile and suspect list to go by.

Poor old "Chris P Bacon” had been murdered and it was up to everyone on the trip to find out why and how he met his demise - and who the killer was.

With suspects including Mr Bill Board, Mr Harry Butts, Mrs Eileen Dover and Ms Barb Dwyer in the line-up as well as many more, the questions on where everyone was at the time of the murder went on over the UHF up until our reveal destination at Lenthall Dam.

Everyone put suggestions forward but in the end Mr Hugh Jass was the culprit.

A tyre lever and jealous streak were the weapon and motive.

With no one guessing the exact answer, prizes were shared among the two closest, but in the end the main winner was the Heart Foundation with more than $160 raised on the outing.

The amount will be added to our other fundraising ventures over the coming months, with our main fundraiser being our 2018 calendar, which showcases trips and vehicles out and about.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, email bundy4wd@bigpond.com, visit www.bundaberg4wdclub. com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.