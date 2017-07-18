Craving for chicken schnitty lands man in court

CHICKEN DINNER: Russell Haack ate the chicken schnitzel in the store and left without paying.

AN ATTACK of the munchies in a deli cost hearty eater Russell Haack a $150 fine after he ate food before leaving a Bundaberg Foodworks store.

Haack, 54, pleaded guilty in writing to unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Haack ordered a chicken schnitzel from the deli but then ate it while walking around the store.

He also picked up another grocery item and secreted it before walking out without paying.

The court heard that Haack "forgot to pay”.

The theft totalled $29.35.