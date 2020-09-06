Crashes, fire and alleged assault: Crews' busy morning

Emergency services in Bundaberg had a busy morning, after responding to multiple incidents.

EMERGENCY services were kept busy this morning, after responding to multiple incidents across Bundaberg, including a crash, house fire and alleged assault.

Paramedics from QAS were called to an incident on Churchill St in Childers this morning, about 12.16am, after a man sustained a head injury following an alleged assault.

The male patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A house fire was reported at a private property on Annie St, in Mount Perry about 1.21am.

Crews from QFES worked to contain the blaze and no one required medical treatment.

Bundaberg paramedics were called to an incident on Windermere Rd, Quanaba about 2am, after a car crashed into a police.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and they were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.