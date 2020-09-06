Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services in Bundaberg had a busy morning, after responding to multiple incidents.
Emergency services in Bundaberg had a busy morning, after responding to multiple incidents.
News

Crashes, fire and alleged assault: Crews' busy morning

Rhylea Millar
6th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were kept busy this morning, after responding to multiple incidents across Bundaberg, including a crash, house fire and alleged assault.

Paramedics from QAS were called to an incident on Churchill St in Childers this morning, about 12.16am, after a man sustained a head injury following an alleged assault.

The male patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A house fire was reported at a private property on Annie St, in Mount Perry about 1.21am.

Crews from QFES worked to contain the blaze and no one required medical treatment.

Bundaberg paramedics were called to an incident on Windermere Rd, Quanaba about 2am, after a car crashed into a police.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and they were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House fire at Mount Perry

        Premium Content House fire at Mount Perry

        News EMERGENCY services tended to a blaze at Mt Perry this morning.

        • 6th Sep 2020 11:22 AM
        Covert night-time weapons to be deployed against hoons

        Premium Content Covert night-time weapons to be deployed against hoons

        Crime Police will soon be armed with hi-tech night vision cameras to crackdown on hoons...

        Plenty to do in Bundaberg this weekend to celebrate dads

        Premium Content Plenty to do in Bundaberg this weekend to celebrate dads

        News Here are just 10 ways to show dad you care this Father’s Day.

        Bespoke course tailored to assist key driver of Bundy’s economy

        Premium Content Bespoke course tailored to assist key driver of Bundy’s...

        News “The agricultural sector is thriving, however our consultation with the industry...