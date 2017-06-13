Crash wipes out fence, disabled man's ramp

A WAGON has ploughed through a blue corrugated iron fence and wrecked a disabled access ramp to a Walkervale home this afternoon.

The destruction was caused when a green Subaru wagon and white Commodore ute collided at the intersection of Alice and Pitt Sts around 1.30pm.

The impact sent the Subaru careering through the fence and crashing into a cement disability ramp.

Metal safety railings for the ramp were ripped out of their cement foundations.

A street sign post was toppled when the Subaru crashed into it at the site of the public bus stop.

And the crash has again raised safety worries from some residents.

There are give way signs on the Alice St approaches but local man Darryl Hampson said it was only a few weeks back that Bundaberg Regional Council took down stop signs on Pitt St (at Hurst St), a busy thoroughfare, and replaced them with give way signs.

That intersection is just two blocks up from the crash scene and Mr Hampson said it was better because drivers had to stop at the sign and this slowed their travel along the road.

Mr Hampson said he and other residents unsuccessfully tried to stop the sign change.

"It was lucky no one was waiting for a bus. They could have been standing there and been taken out too,” he said.

"These intersections over many years have been notorious for accidents.”