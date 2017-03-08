Crash victims flee scene

Paramedics responded to a single car crash in Kepnock last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were sent to the scene at about 8.50pm but the occupants of the vehicle had fled.

"Paramedics managed to catch up with one of the occupants a short time later, an 18-year-old female who had minor facial injuries,” the spokesman said.

"She was transported in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said Bundaberg Police were currently investigating the crash.

"It wasn't a major incident, it seems the car has gone into a ditch,” the spokesman said.

"There is an indication that the vehicle occupants left the scene but police are aware of those involved.”