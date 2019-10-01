Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crash victim’s beloved dog found after 15 days in bush

Jay Fielding
1st Oct 2019 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED dog lost for 15 days in the bush after her owner perished in a crash near Eidsbold has been found.

Merlin is now at a vet clinic recovering after her incredible ordeal.

Simon Hannan died when his Holden Jackaroo was t-boned on Monday, September 14, as he turned from Wuruma Dam Rd on to the Bruce Highway about 20km from Eidsvold.

A traumatised Merlin fled from the scene.

SAFE: Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle caught Merlin after she spent 15 days in the bush.
SAFE: Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle caught Merlin after she spent 15 days in the bush.

The ABC reported that Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle was responsible for the breakthrough in catching Merlin after she was lured from the bush with food and bedding.

Mr Hannan’s family was desperate to find the dog.

Mum Jan Hannan, who flew to the North Burnett from Perth to help search, said it would be a “silver lining” if their son’s “best mate”, a black two-year-old kelpie cross, could be found.

“We can’t bring him back, but we can do something for Simon by finding the dog,” Mrs Hannan told the Central and North Burnett Times.

SAFE: Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle caught Merlin after she spent 15 days in the bush.
SAFE: Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle caught Merlin after she spent 15 days in the bush.

“We’re pretty confident Simon is watching,” Mr McDougall added.

Once she has a clean bill of health, Merlin will be living with Mr Hannan’s ex-girlfriend in North Queensland.

She also flew to the North Burnett to help find the beloved pet, along with his brother and mates from South Australia.

One post on social media about Merlin was shared more than 17,000 times.

BEST MATES Simon Hannan, 34, and kelpie-cross Merlin.
BEST MATES Simon Hannan, 34, and kelpie-cross Merlin.
dog eidsvold lost dog merlin north burnett
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    premium_icon 'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    News The State Government invested $1.25 million into this tourist park only last year. Since the Paradise Dam debacle, it's at risk of becoming a stranded asset.

    GRAPHIC IMAGES: Family of dog shot by police call for help

    premium_icon GRAPHIC IMAGES: Family of dog shot by police call for help

    News Family of dog shot by police call for community support

    Former Patel patient calls for Pennington protest

    premium_icon Former Patel patient calls for Pennington protest

    News Support is growing for sacked Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive...

    Man ordered to spend time in courtroom custody

    premium_icon Man ordered to spend time in courtroom custody

    News A MAN received a fine and was sentenced to serve time, but it wasn’t behind the...