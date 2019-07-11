Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

Brett Hayden Ritchie, of Brisbane, was a musician, and played both the drums and guitar. He died in a road vehicle accident in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday, July 3.

Brett Hayden Ritchie, of Brisbane, was a musician, and played both the drums and guitar. He died in a road vehicle accident in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday, July 3. Contributed

BRETT Hayden Ritchie was on his way home to Brisbane after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley when he was killed in a tragic road accident.

With his partner Eliza on the back of the motorbike, they were struck by another car turning at Regency Downs.

Brett was pronounced dead at the scene, but Eliza was taken to Ipswich hospital.

Friends and family have mourned the death of the 32-year-old martial arts instructor who had a "devilish spirit" following the tragic accident on Wednesday, July 3.

"His engaging cheekiness, yet genuine, kind and caring nature was with him until his passing, and was what endeared him to so many," cousin Yvette Ritchie said.

He was the only son to Allan and Rosalee Ritchie, and younger brother to Natalee.

Brett was born in Sydney on February 6, 1986, and spent the first few years of his life living in Illawong, before moving to Alstonville with his maternal grandparents.

He attended Wollongbar Public school and later Blue Hills College at Lismore, where he made life-long friends.

Yvette said Brett was always a mischievous, adventurous young boy and had quite a "devilish spirit", which he never lost.

"Music was a passion of Brett's - he played the guitar and drums and was involved in several bands playing progressive metal and rock music," she said.

He was an accomplished chef, fitness trainer and in later years, found his niche as a martial arts instructor.

Yvette said Brett loved coaching young students at Martial Arts Queensland.

"He was admired and loved by his students and their parents alike," she said.

"The many tributes on the MAQLD Facebook page after his passing, attest to this."

His family described their beloved Brett as a "family and friends' guy", who wasn't afraid to dress up as a Wiggle to entertain children at family gatherings.

"Nothing was ever too much for those he loved and if there was a little bit of 'crazy' involved, Brett was the first one to volunteer," Yvette said.

Brett's legacy will be continued by his parents, partner Eliza and her family, his sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunt and cousins, and his many friends he met through his short life.

Vale Brett Hayden Ritchie.