Crash victim seeking $970K payout

COURT CLAIM: Bucca man Ian Murray Baxter has filed a claim in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

A HARLEY Davidson rider is seeking just shy of a $1 million, claiming a crash in Avoca almost two years ago left him with permanent back injuries that have stopped him working as a line haul truck driver.

In documents filed with the Supreme Court of Queensland, Bucca man Ian Murray Baxter claims the crash on October 15, 2016, was caused by Mitsubishi Pajero driver Pamela Lorraine Mills, making her and her insurance provider AAI Limited, liable for the amount of $971,050.15.

The court documents outline how the events of that day unfolded, and say Mr Baxter, 55, was riding along Johnston St about 2.45pm when the Mitsubishi travelling in the opposite direction made a right hand turn into Bolewski St - across the path of the motorbike.

"The motorbike then collided with the front left side of the Mitsubishi, resulting in the plaintiff being thrown from the motorbike and onto the road,” the claim states.

The Mitsubishi driver failed to keep any or proper lookout, failed to drive with due care and attention, failed to stop, slow down, steer clear or swerve to avoid the crash, according to the filed documents.

The claim also refers to a letter addressed to Mr Baxter's lawyers in which AAI Limited admitted in full for circumstances of the incident.

Mr Baxter's lawyer, Shine Lawyers' Bundaberg branch manager Rebecca Ballantyne, said the negligent act of another motorist has had a profound impact on his life.

"Ian has been unable to return to the work he enjoyed doing,” Ms Ballantyne said.

"As a long distance truck driver, Ian would travel around 250,000 km per year,” she said.

"Having this come to a grinding halt is undoubtedly a huge challenge.”

Ms Ballantyne said the damages sought took into account all the medical care required to rehabilitate Mr Baxter, as well as loss of income.