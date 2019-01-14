Crash victim 'had his whole life ahead of him'

TRIBUTES are pouring in for a young father and husband killed in a shocking single-vehicle crash at the weekend.

Clint Briskey, 24, was thrown from his ute when it rolled several times off the Gore Highway at Broxburn.

A passing motorists spotted debris around the crash scene and alerted emergency services about 3am on Sunday.

Mr Briskey died at the scene, leaving behind a wife he married two years ago, and two young children.

In a heartbreaking twist, yesterday would have marked Mr Briskey's two-year wedding anniversary with the woman described as his "soul mate".

Clint Briskey, 24, of Pittsworth. Contributed

"He still had his whole life ahead of him," family friend Kisita Dann wrote on an online fundraiser which has raised more than $3500 in 15 hours.

"He was such an amazing and loving father to his two beautiful children, Sonny, his 21-month-old son, and his seven-month-old daughter Willow, and not to mention he has left his loving wife, Jess.

"Jess is left without her soul mate and the light of her life that she married almost two years ago - well a day short of two years.

Pittsworth traffic crash: Police reveal details on Pittsworth crash.

"For anyone who knows Clint, you would know that his family always came first."

Country Patrol Group Inspector Danny Shaw said investigations into the crash were continuing, and urged motorists to be careful driving on the roads.

"It's always very sad to lose anyone and particularly to lose someone so young," he said.

"At 24 years of age, you're really in the position where you're really only getting going."

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which Pittsworth man Clint Briskey, 24, died on the Gore Highway near Broxburn on Sunday morning. 7 News Toowoomba

"This is a matter which is still under investigations and inquiries are being conducted," Insp. Shaw said.

"There are some indications from initial examinations from the scene that the seatbelt may not have been worn.

"You need to wear your seatbelt. Research indicates you're eight times more likely to die in a traffic accident if you're not wearing a seatbelt."

Mr Briskey's death is the second on the region's roads this year after Harold Lander, 82, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Day near Crows Nest.