Girlfriend's text flash causes costly crash for tradie

TRADIE, Hayden McCracken's loss of focus when his girlfriend showed him a text while he was driving his ute proved to be both destructive and costly.

His Nissan ute was wrecked when it crunched into the rear of a parked car.

Officers called to the crash scene in Spencer St said McCracken was remorseful, so anxious he was vomiting.

McCracken, a painter, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention at 10.15pm on Saturday, July 22.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Dean Burgess said the crash happened in a 50km speed zone.

He said McCracken's girlfriend Chloe was a witness and the one who had shown him the text message.

"She admitted that he was distracted by looking at the phone screen, " he said.

Court heard that when momentarily distracted, McCracken had unthinkingly swerved his ute left and it collided with the rear of a parked car that was then pushed sideways.

Police at the scene say McCracken had been emotional and vomiting from anxiety.

McCracken told magistrate Belinda Merrin that his ute had been written off in the crash and he'd paid $1000 (insurance claim).

Ms Merrin accepted he was very remorseful but told him a lot of money was spent advertising the dangers of driving and mobile phones, and McCracken could now see how easy things change through inattention.

"Imagine how you would feel if you had killed or injured your girlfriend," she said.

McCracken was fined $800.