27°
News

Girlfriend's text flash causes costly crash for tradie

TRADIE CRASHES: Hayden McCracken's loss of focus when his girlfriend showed him a text on her mobile phone while he was driving his ute proved to be both a destructive and costly moment.
TRADIE CRASHES: Hayden McCracken's loss of focus when his girlfriend showed him a text on her mobile phone while he was driving his ute proved to be both a destructive and costly moment.
Ross Irby
by

TRADIE, Hayden McCracken's loss of focus when his girlfriend showed him a text while he was driving his ute proved to be both destructive and costly.

His Nissan ute was wrecked when it crunched into the rear of a parked car.

Officers called to the crash scene in Spencer St said McCracken was remorseful, so anxious he was vomiting.

McCracken, a painter, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention at 10.15pm on Saturday, July 22.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Dean Burgess said the crash happened in a 50km speed zone.

He said McCracken's girlfriend Chloe was a witness and the one who had shown him the text message.

"She admitted that he was distracted by looking at the phone screen, " he said.

Court heard that when momentarily distracted, McCracken had unthinkingly swerved his ute left and it collided with the rear of a parked car that was then pushed sideways.

Police at the scene say McCracken had been emotional and vomiting from anxiety.

McCracken told magistrate Belinda Merrin that his ute had been written off in the crash and he'd paid $1000 (insurance claim).

Ms Merrin accepted he was very remorseful but told him a lot of money was spent advertising the dangers of driving and mobile phones, and McCracken could now see how easy things change through inattention.

"Imagine how you would feel if you had killed or injured your girlfriend," she said.

McCracken was fined $800.

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg bundaberg court court crash tradie

Bundaberg News Mail
FIRST PHOTOS: Vessel runs aground at Elliott Heads

FIRST PHOTOS: Vessel runs aground at Elliott Heads

A FISHING boat that ran into rocks at Elliott Heads at the weekend missed the mouth of the river by about 50 metres.

Project Manta on the lookout for Bundy's pink manta

KEY RESEARCH: The Project Manta research team has a skin sample of Inspector Clousseau, the pink manta ray spotted at Lady Elliott Island.

Pink manta to be in region

THUMBS up to the Bundy hospital

Send your thumbs up to editorial@news-mail.com.au

'Farmers are not terrorists'

Dr Jane Truscott.

Truscott wants a 'fair and balanced' approach on guns

Local Partners