27°
News

Crash survivor Peter Knowles to learn to walk again

Ashley Clark
| 21st Apr 2017 10:34 AM
LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Peter Knowles suffered horrific injuries in a crash on the Bruce Hwy which took the lives of two of his friends.
LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Peter Knowles suffered horrific injuries in a crash on the Bruce Hwy which took the lives of two of his friends.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRISHA Mabley couldn't stop screaming the moment she found out her son was involved in a horrific car crash on the Bruce Hwy this week.

The Bundaberg woman told the NewsMail today of the harrowing details of Monday's crash that left her 25-year-old son, Peter Knowles, with serious injuries and two of his friends dead.

"My husband and I originally found out that there was a crash through Facebook media,” she said.

"Then we read that there was a 20ish year old male that had been airlifted.

"My husband and I sat down and worked out the time they left to the time they should have been arriving back to Brisbane and it matched up - that's when the panic truly set in.”

Mrs Mabley said she broke down when she got confirmation that her son had been airlifted from the crash to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

"I couldn't stop screaming,” she said.

Peter Knowles was one of the survivors of the tragic crash that killed brother and sister Sarah and Daniel Walker as they were driving from Easter celebrations in their hometown of Bundaberg back to Brisbane.

The other survivor in the car was Sarah's 14-year-old son, Sam, who remains in hospital.

TRAGEDY: Crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy, 2km north of Tiaro.
TRAGEDY: Crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy, 2km north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

Police are still investigating the fatal crash but initial reports indicate a car veered on to the wrong side of the road while overtaking, clipping one oncoming vehicle before colliding with a second in which Peter and the Walkers were travelling.

Mrs Mabley said Peter had a long road to recovery ahead of him.

"He has to learn to walk again and he will be in hospital anywhere from six to 12 months - full recovery will take years,” she said.

"The crash left him with two broken femurs, third degree burns on his right leg, burns on left leg and right arm, two broken ribs and two fractured vertebrae.

"He watched his friends die.”

She said Peter had had a few surgeries so far and was doing well considering the traumatic events that had unfolded just days ago.

"Rehabilitation is what happens now,” she said.

"It is all about the time for healing.

"He is mostly worried about Sam.”

AIRLIFT: Peter Knowles and the 14-year-old son of Sarah Walker were airlifted to hospital after the crash.
AIRLIFT: Peter Knowles and the 14-year-old son of Sarah Walker were airlifted to hospital after the crash. Alistair Brightman

Mrs Mabley said the crash was the result of a "stupid and careless act” that had left her and many others distraught and angry.

"I am angry at the fact that it was a stupidity of an accident,” she said.

"To me it wasn't an accident, to me you are not only driving for yourself you are driving for everyone else and more people need to take care on the roads.

"Someone needs to be charged and they need to be held accountable for Sarah and Daniel's family and what they have done to Peter and Sam.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the financial cost of Peter's surgeries.

Click here to donate.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bruce highway daniel walker fatal crash peter knowles sarah walker

Employers eye visa changes

Employers eye visa changes

BUNDABERG business owners are watching to see how changes to foreign worker visas could affect them.

Bundy MP calls for community solidarity with Muslims

A Walker St fence with anti-Muslim graffiti that has since been removed.

MP calls for united front against anti-Muslim sentiment

Family mourns brother and sister killed in crash

COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN: A fundraising page has been set up for the family of Daniel and Sarah Walker (front) who were killed in a tragic crash on Monday.

DONATE: Friend sets up GoFundMe page

Crash survivor Peter Knowles to learn to walk again

LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Peter Knowles suffered horrific injuries in a crash on the Bruce Hwy which took the lives of two of his friends.

Mother recalls horror of car crash

Local Partners

Cat in the Hat EsCarpade

LOSING their son to cancer 10 years ago, Bundaberg parents still raise funds and awareness.

Men's shed opens with a positive outlook

NOW OPEN: Paul Dare in front of the new Men's Shed which opened up in Mundubbera.

Mundubbera Men's shed opened up this month.

You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

Have fun for a good cause

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, April 20

GET CRAFTY: Make a tiny terrarium at a BRAG workshop tonight.

Five things you need to know in Bundy today

What gigs are on this week?

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play this weekend.

Find out where all the gigs are in Bundaberg.

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Julia Roberts is more than just a Pretty Woman.

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $209,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!