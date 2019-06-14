CRASH STATS: Bundaberg's alarming numbers

"IT HAS been a tragic month on Queensland roads and sadly the Bundaberg community in particular is grieving.”

Those are the words of the RACQ's Rebecca Michael in the wake of a devastating few weeks on our region's roads.

Since May 20 the Bundy region has recorded six fatalities - that's six lives in just two weeks.

So far for the North Coast and Wide Bay Burnett regions there have been 26 fatalities, which is 23.8 per cent more than last year, or an additional five fatalities.

Ms Michael said they were pleased to see commitment to the state's roads in this week's state budget.

"We strongly support the addition of low-cost, high benefit treatments like clearing roadside hazards, installing safety barriers, implementing wide centre-line treatments, and upgrading intersections,” she said.

"Drivers also need to do their part by driving safely.

"Investment in these simple yet highly effective improvements can reduce the risk and severity of crashes, boosting safety for road users.”

In the Bundaberg region, AusRAP data shows the amount of crashes and fatalities on some of our worst roads.

Between 2013 and 2017 there were 43 crashes on Childers Rd and five of those were fatal.

Another crash hotspot, Rosedale Rd, also saw 43 crashes with six of them fatal in the same period of time.

Goodwood Rd saw 43 crashes with four fatalities and Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd saw 40 also with four fatalities.

As a reporter, I love the diversity that comes with my job - you never know what the day will bring.

However, not all of those stories are the happy good news reads we love and can be quite grim.

The last few weeks on the roads in the Bundaberg region has been carnage with fatal crashes becoming too often to count. There are three letters that make my heart sink in the newsroom - R.T.C, the code emergency service personnel use when there's a crash.

Sometimes crashes can be very minor, other times they can be the exact opposite.

As of June 3 the states road toll sat at 11 in just over a week - that's 11 lives too many.

Just last week, Bundaberg Police conducted a large scale RBT operation on Childers Rd just kilometres away from a triple fatality just days earlier trying to make one message clear - be safe on our roads.

I do feel for our first responders who have to endure the devastation and confronting scenes they come face to face with.

I cannot begin to imagine what they deal with mentally and emotionally - especially having to tell family members a loved one has suddenly passed away.

It then ripples on to extended family and friends dealing with the grief of losing a loved one.

I'm not a police officer, but I want to say the same thing they have been drilling into drivers around the state.

Drive to the conditions, don't be distracted behind the wheel and survive your drive.