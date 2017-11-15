Menu
Crash rider a no-show at court

FOUND GUILTY: Zachary James Renwick, 29, failed to give way when he was doing a u-turn, causing
Ross Irby
by

A CRASH that injured two motorcycle riders in a collision on the Port Rd had its sequel in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

One of the riders, Zachary James Renwick, 29, was fined $700 after being found guilty of not giving way when making a u-turn.

Renwick, from Toowoomba, was convicted in his absence when he failed to show for what was set down to be a defended court hearing.

The collision happened at 9.40pm on Thursday, February 2, just north of the Rubyanna Rd intersection.

It involved riders on a Hyosung 650 and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R who had apparently been taking part in a social ride with a group of Bundaberg riders.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said two riders had been lying on the road when police arrived at the scene.

Motorbike crash near the corner of Rubyanna Rd and Strathdee Rd Burnett heads.
Motorbike crash near the corner of Rubyanna Rd and Strathdee Rd Burnett heads. Craig Warhurst

A forensic crash analysis was done of the scene and revealed one rider, Renwick, had been making a u-turn.

Both motorcycles were written off and the injured riders taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Snr Cnst Blunt told Magistrate John Smith that a ticket cost for the offence would be $365 but Renwick had elected for the matter to come to a hearing.

He said police witnesses travelled to Bundaberg for the expected hearing and he sought $1700 travel costs and $89.90 court costs.

Mr Smith fined Renwick $700, and made the order for the offender to pay both police and court costs.

Topics:  bundaberg court crash motorcycle

Bundaberg News Mail
