Crash rider a no-show at court

A CRASH that injured two motorcycle riders in a collision on the Port Rd had its sequel in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
One of the riders, Zachary James Renwick, 29, was fined $700 after being found guilty of not giving way when making a u-turn.
Renwick, from Toowoomba, was convicted in his absence when he failed to show for what was set down to be a defended court hearing.
The collision happened at 9.40pm on Thursday, February 2, just north of the Rubyanna Rd intersection.
It involved riders on a Hyosung 650 and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R who had apparently been taking part in a social ride with a group of Bundaberg riders.
Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said two riders had been lying on the road when police arrived at the scene.
A forensic crash analysis was done of the scene and revealed one rider, Renwick, had been making a u-turn.
Both motorcycles were written off and the injured riders taken to Bundaberg Hospital.
Snr Cnst Blunt told Magistrate John Smith that a ticket cost for the offence would be $365 but Renwick had elected for the matter to come to a hearing.
He said police witnesses travelled to Bundaberg for the expected hearing and he sought $1700 travel costs and $89.90 court costs.
Mr Smith fined Renwick $700, and made the order for the offender to pay both police and court costs.