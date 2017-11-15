Crash rider a no-show at court

FOUND GUILTY: Zachary James Renwick, 29, failed to give way when he was doing a u-turn, causing

A CRASH that injured two motorcycle riders in a collision on the Port Rd had its sequel in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

One of the riders, Zachary James Renwick, 29, was fined $700 after being found guilty of not giving way when making a u-turn.

Renwick, from Toowoomba, was convicted in his absence when he failed to show for what was set down to be a defended court hearing.

The collision happened at 9.40pm on Thursday, February 2, just north of the Rubyanna Rd intersection.

It involved riders on a Hyosung 650 and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R who had apparently been taking part in a social ride with a group of Bundaberg riders.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said two riders had been lying on the road when police arrived at the scene.

A forensic crash analysis was done of the scene and revealed one rider, Renwick, had been making a u-turn.

Both motorcycles were written off and the injured riders taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Snr Cnst Blunt told Magistrate John Smith that a ticket cost for the offence would be $365 but Renwick had elected for the matter to come to a hearing.

He said police witnesses travelled to Bundaberg for the expected hearing and he sought $1700 travel costs and $89.90 court costs.

Mr Smith fined Renwick $700, and made the order for the offender to pay both police and court costs.