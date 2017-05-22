Crash rescue effort rewarded

A CALM head and nerves of steel under truly tumultuous circumstances have had Eidsvold woman Sarah Lette awarded the 2017 RFDS Local Hero Award.

Following a terrifying car crash in 2015 involving herself and her partner in one car and a young family in the other, Ms Lette managed to run and call for help in a limited mobile reception area.

After calling emergency services, she managed to drag her partner from the vehicle as the other family managed to slowly free themselves.

If not for her ability to act in such a calm and measured way, those involved in the ordeal may have suffered very different fates.

For her efforts, Ms Lette was awarded the Bundaberg region's 2017 RFDS Local Hero Award at a morning tea at the Bundaberg on Wednesday.

Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) chief executive officer Nino Di Marco said the awards, supported by Ergon Energy Retail, were established in 2016 to thank and acknowledge those who tirelessly and selflessly supported the Royal Flying Doctor Service in their region.

"It is heart-warming to have received Local Hero nominations from around the state, ranging from outback pubs developing innovative and fun ways to help raise funds for the RFDS, to an 80-year-old lady who still picks up and drives our primary health care team to their remote clinics, to a brave woman who managed to call for help following a traumatic car crash, before freeing her boyfriend from the wreckage,” Mr Di Marco said.

"On behalf of all of us at the RFDS here in Queensland we would like to congratulate and thank all Local Hero nominees across Queensland who work behind the scenes to support the work of the Flying Doctor teams.”

Ergon Retail executive general manager Cheryl Hopkins said Ergon was proud to be a long-term partner of the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland and sponsor the awards.

"The RFDS are an integral part of the regional Queensland providing lifesaving services. However, like any essential service, they couldn't do it without the support of many individuals,” Cheryl said.

"Every community has those people who go above and beyond to make a difference and we would like to join the RFDS in acknowledging and thanking these unsung heroes.”

In 2015, Sarah Lette was involved in a two-car crash just outside of Eidsvold. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped.

Ms Lette took her mobile phone and ran further up the road to where she could get mobile reception and called Triple 0.

When Sarahshe made it back

to the crash site, she managed to pull her boyfriend from the wreckage, feet first, through the driver's window.

The passenger from the other vehicle said Ms Lette was calm and logical in a tense situation. She said if not for Ms Lette's cool head, her daughter may not have survived, after the seatbelt she was wearing caused massive internal injuries.

Once paramedics arrived, they were taken to Eidsvold Hospital before being transported by the RFDS to Brisbane.

