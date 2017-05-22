26°
News

Crash rescue effort rewarded

22nd May 2017 5:00 AM
COOL HEAD: Sarah Lette was recognised for her effort after a car accident.
COOL HEAD: Sarah Lette was recognised for her effort after a car accident.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CALM head and nerves of steel under truly tumultuous circumstances have had Eidsvold woman Sarah Lette awarded the 2017 RFDS Local Hero Award.

Following a terrifying car crash in 2015 involving herself and her partner in one car and a young family in the other, Ms Lette managed to run and call for help in a limited mobile reception area.

After calling emergency services, she managed to drag her partner from the vehicle as the other family managed to slowly free themselves.

If not for her ability to act in such a calm and measured way, those involved in the ordeal may have suffered very different fates.

For her efforts, Ms Lette was awarded the Bundaberg region's 2017 RFDS Local Hero Award at a morning tea at the Bundaberg on Wednesday.

Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) chief executive officer Nino Di Marco said the awards, supported by Ergon Energy Retail, were established in 2016 to thank and acknowledge those who tirelessly and selflessly supported the Royal Flying Doctor Service in their region.

"It is heart-warming to have received Local Hero nominations from around the state, ranging from outback pubs developing innovative and fun ways to help raise funds for the RFDS, to an 80-year-old lady who still picks up and drives our primary health care team to their remote clinics, to a brave woman who managed to call for help following a traumatic car crash, before freeing her boyfriend from the wreckage,” Mr Di Marco said.

"On behalf of all of us at the RFDS here in Queensland we would like to congratulate and thank all Local Hero nominees across Queensland who work behind the scenes to support the work of the Flying Doctor teams.”

Ergon Retail executive general manager Cheryl Hopkins said Ergon was proud to be a long-term partner of the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland and sponsor the awards.

"The RFDS are an integral part of the regional Queensland providing lifesaving services. However, like any essential service, they couldn't do it without the support of many individuals,” Cheryl said.

"Every community has those people who go above and beyond to make a difference and we would like to join the RFDS in acknowledging and thanking these unsung heroes.”

In 2015, Sarah Lette was involved in a two-car crash just outside of Eidsvold. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped.

While The woman passenger from the other car managed to get her three children out of the wreckage. SarahMs Lette took her mobile phone and ran further up the road to where she could get mobile reception and called Triple 0.

When Sarahshe made it back

to the crash site, she managed to pull her boyfriend from the wreckage, feet first, through the driver's window.

The passenger formfrom the other vehicle said SarahMs Lette was calm and logical in a tense situation. She said if not for Sarah'sMs Lette's cool head, her daughter may not have survived, after the seatbelt she was wearing caused massive internal injuries.

Once paramedics arrived, they were taken to Eidsvold Hospital before being transported by the RFDS to Brisbane.

IN 2015, Sarah Lette was involved in a two-car crash just outside of Eidsvold. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped.

While The woman passenger from the other car managed to get her three children out of the wreckage. SarahMs Lette took her mobile phone and ran further up the road to where she could get mobile reception and called Triple 0.

When Sarahshe made it back

to the crash site, she managed to pull her boyfriend from the wreckage, feet first, through the driver's window.

The passenger formfrom the other vehicle said SarahMs Lette was calm and logical in a tense situation. She said if not for Sarah'sMs Lette's cool head, her daughter may not have survived, after the seatbelt she was wearing caused massive internal injuries.

Once paramedics arrived, they were taken to Eidsvold Hospital before being transported by the RFDS to Brisbane.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Region is tough for renters

Region is tough for renters

STARTLING new data reveals Bundaberg is one of the toughest places to live as a renter with high unemployment taking its toll on vulnerable households.

Bundy tech guru urges: make the switch ASAP

BE PREPARED: Luke Baker.

NBN pain to hit businesses

LETTER: Cashless card will crucify the poor

NOT ON: A letter writer says the proposed cashless welfare card would be a disgrace.

Letter writer says he disagrees with proposal

Crash rescue effort rewarded

COOL HEAD: Sarah Lette was recognised for her effort after a car accident.

RFDS Local Hero Awards for helpers

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Birds of Tokyo 'can't wait' for Ipswich gig

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Rachael ready for her knockout Voice performance

DREAM COME TRUE: Grafton singer Rachael Noakes will compete in the knockout round of The Voice tonight.

Rachael in Deltas 'family'

Music legend Seal helps Ipswich star shine on The Voice

KNOCKOUT ROUND: Ipswich singer Arthur Bristowe will perform again on The Voice tonight.

ARTHUR Bristowe is ready to embrace his inner soul man tonight.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Sunshine Coast choir set to release studio album

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Fay Baker, Melissa Innes, Carol Quin and Ruth Rix at rehearsal for the Haydn Sunrise concert that will see the launch of the choir's Cathedral Dreaming studio CD.

Cathedral Dreaming CD showcases Oriana Choir tour of Central Europe

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!