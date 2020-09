Paramedics were called to a reported car and cow crash earlier today. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

PARAMEDICS were called to a reported car and cow collision in Captain Creek earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended Round Hill Rd near Maroolinga Rd and Eurimbula Rd at 1.25pm.

She said they assessed a woman in her 20s and a toddler at the scene but both patients declined to be taken to hospital.