Paramedics help a bike rider who was injured in a crash this morning. Local

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash which involved a motorbike.

Ambulance officers are currently assisting one patient who is believed to be the bike rider.

The 35-year-old man received minor injuries including cuts to his face.

The crash happened on Eggmolesse St in Norville.

The incident happened about 10.20am.

It is unknown what type of motorbike was involved.