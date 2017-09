A two-car crash near The Queenslander Hotel.

TRAFFIC has been disrupted on a busy street this morning after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Targo and Woondooma Sts, at The Queenslander Hotel, just after 8am.

A Holden SUV and a Daihatsu four-wheel drive were involved in the crash.

Paramedics are assessing patients for minor injuries.