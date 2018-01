The crash happened near the Bruce Highway and Kalpowar Road intersection.

A TRUCK driver was lucky to escape serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle and trailer.

The crash happened near the Bruce Highway and Kalpowar Road intersection about 5.30pm yesterday.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions, 35km north of Gin Gin and south of Kolan River bridge for some time but has since reopened.

Police say the single occupant, a 46-year-old man, was treated at the scene and later taken to hospital.