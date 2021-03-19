ROAD HAVOC: 10 times locals drove so badly it ended in court

A number of Bundaberg drivers have faced court for causing crashes.

Unlicensed man crashed uninsured, unregistered car into cane

Earlier this month, a court in Bundaberg heard Nathan John Evans had been drink driving when he crashed his car into sugarcane on Tantitha Road on the evening of January 20.

Evans' car was unregistered and uninsured and following the crash he was found in a stranger's house, sleeping in their daughter's bunk bed.

Evans was fined a total of $2000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months.

Convictions were recorded for the driving offences but not recorded for the trespass.

Man drink drives, crashes car

Last month, Clinton Stephen Vole pleaded guilty to crashing his car with a blood alcohol reading equal to 0.268.

Vole was told in court that he was a danger to other road users, and fined $1750 with a licence disqualification for 15 months and convictions recorded.

Bradley Robert Weekes.

Crashing into tree spurred man into action

A court heard last month how crashing into a tree was a "wake up call" for a man to do something about his issues with drugs.

Bradley Robert Weekes pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a number of offences including driving under the influence of liquor or a drug and driving without due care or attention.

Weekes had crashed his car on October 5 last year, causing it to go down an embankment and collide with a tree.

Weekes was found slumped over the steering wheel and could not be roused, which led officers to believing he was under the influence of a substance.

His system contained a mix of oxycodone and marijuana.

Weekes was ordered to complete 21 months of probation.

He was also disqualified from holding a licence for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.

Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon.

Drink driver crashes while eating sausage roll

Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.

Reardon blew 0.164 when tested following a crash that cause her car to leave the road and collide with a brick garden edging.

Reardon was fined $1900 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 14 months.

Brett James Kirby.

Man denied knowledge of crash

Brett James Kirby denied his involvement in a crash and narrowly avoided jail while in court last year.

The court heard police were called to a crash on Avoca St in February that year where the driver was seen running away.

Police dogs tracked Kirby, who denied knowing about the crash and that his partner had been driving.

He blew 0.276.

Kirby had a previous history of drink driving and was disqualified at the time.

Kirby was sentenced to six months imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 18 months probation.

Kirby was also disqualified from holding a licence for two years and 15 months.

Jack David Manzini.

Men found confused in field after alcohol-fuelled smash

Twenty-three-year-old Jack David Manzini was told he was lucky the crash he caused wasn't "catastrophic".

Manzini was driving a car with three other passengers when it crashed at Qunaba, rolling into a field.

When police turned up, they found two men walking around in confusion, one collapsed and semiconscious and Manzini a short distance away.

Police could smell alcohol on the men and found Manzini's BAC to be equal to 0.174.

Manzini was fined $1400 and was disqualified from holding a licence for eight months.

A conviction was not recorded.

Joshua Luke Moras faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court after he left the scene of a crash he was involved in.

Man breaks long list of rules before being apprehended by the public

A man with an "appalling" history received a suspended sentence last month after he left the scene of a crash he was involved in.

Joshua Luke Moras, 30, pleaded guilty to offences including failing to remain at the scene of an incident and driving without due care and attention.

The incident happened on Svennson St, Svensson Heights, in December last year.

The car Moras was driving was unregistered, uninsured and had number plated that were registered to another car.

He was also on a learner's licence at the time and didn't have a supervisor or L plates displayed.

Moras went through a give-way sign and crashed into a car which was trying to get past, before he left the scene.

The court heard members of the public pursued and apprehended Moras until police arrived and spoke with him.

At the time, Moras was subject to district court parole for other offences.

He was sentenced to two months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for a period of 18 months.

Man drinks home brew, collides with fence

Earlier this month, a man appeared in court after crashing into a fence.

The court heard Jack Morgan Horton had been drinking home brew before running a red light, losing control, mounting the kerb and colliding with the structure on Elliott Heads Road in January.

Horton then drove off, running a red light in the process and when police caught up with him, blew a BAC reading of 0.148.

Horton was fined more than $1000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

Repeat offender Trent Andrew Christensen promised a Bundaberg magistrate that his latest charge has been “a real wake-up call” after appearing in court.

Man swears off meth after being seriously injured

Trent Andrew Christensen suffered a cracked skull and a shattered hip after his electric pushbike crashed near Kendalls Rd.

Police found Christensen had 1.1g of white substance in his pocket at the time which was later identified as methamphetamine.

Christensen received a $350 fine which was referred to SPUR and a conviction was recorded.

The court heard former Bundaberg man Joshua Tuisavalalo Nio was very remorseful for his actions after he was charged with drink driving and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Man decided to drive home, but crashed moments later

Joshua Tuisavalalo Nio appeared in court last month, pleading guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit and unlawful possession of a weapon - category M.

Despite consuming two beers and vodka shots, the defendant decided to take the 30-minute drive home, crashing it moments later.

He was fined $250 for the weapons charge and the item was forfeited for destruction.

He was also fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for the duration of four months in relation to the drink driving charge.