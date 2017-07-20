22°
Crash at intersection where stop sign swapped for give way

Craig Warhurst
Crystal Jones
and | 20th Jul 2017 11:49 AM
Car crash on the corner of Hurst and Pitt Sts.
Car crash on the corner of Hurst and Pitt Sts. Craig Warhurst

EMERGENCY crews have tended to a crash at the intersection of Hurst and Pitt Sts, after the intersection's stop sign was changed to a give way sign.

Crews rushed to the scene around 11am today with ambulance and fire crews attending. 

Residents gathered around the controversial intersection after hearing a loud bang, while ambulance officers treated vehicle occupants at the scene. 

The crash, between a Ford Falcon ute and a Ford Territory, left the ute perched atop the new give way sign. 

In December last year, long-time Hurst St resident Darryl Hampson told the NewsMail the council's decision to change the signage - along with replacing the stop sign at Hurst St's Targo St intersection with a give way sign - was a bad move. 

"It's not broken so why fix it," he said at the time.

"It's worked so why try and change it?"

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Hampson said he remembered far too many prangs and close calls before the introduction of stop signs at the intersections.

"I've seen a heap there," he said.

"They had no signs at all and they decided to put give way signs there and I said 'put a stop sign there' and there haven't been any crashes there since the stop signs have been there.

"They tried give way signs and the accidents kept occurring."

Last year, Bundaberg Regional Council Division 10 representative Peter Heuser told the NewsMail there had been a significant number of inquiries and requests around road matters in the area.

Some of those concerns had led to the plan to change the stop signs for give way signs.

"Council has... taken steps to address concerns regarding signage and line marking along Hurst St," he said at the time.

Earlier this month, Mr Hampson wrote to the council to address his concerns over several intersections including Hurst and Boundary, Hurst and Hunter, Hurst and Targo, Hurst and Pitt and Targo and Alice Sts.

Mr Hampson requested all these intersections to have stop signs.

The council replied that "the sight distance of these intersections were analysed from aerial photographs and also visited on site to confirm the findings".

The council told Mr Hampson that the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices require stop signs to be installed when very limited sight distances occur at intersections, and that for 50km roads, a stop sign should only be installed if the sight distance is less than 30 metres.

The council said none of those intersections comply with that requirement.

Topics:  traffic crashes

