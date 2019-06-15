Crash in Meadowvale
ONE of the people involved in a car crash in Meadowvale on Saturday afternoon was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
There were two ambulances was seen at the crash site on the intersection of Hollands and Rosedale Rds.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that another three people involved in the two vehicle crash declined the use of an ambulance.
The crash happened at about 1.50pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the crash and said there was nobody trapped in the crash, but had no further information.