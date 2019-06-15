Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a two vehicle crash in Meadowvale.
The scene of a two vehicle crash in Meadowvale. Chris Burns
Breaking

Crash in Meadowvale

Chris Burns
by
15th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the people involved in a car crash in Meadowvale on Saturday afternoon was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

There were two ambulances was seen at the crash site on the intersection of Hollands and Rosedale Rds.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that another three people involved in the two vehicle crash declined the use of an ambulance.

The crash happened at about 1.50pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the crash and said there was nobody trapped in the crash, but had no further information.

bundaberg police meadowvale qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    premium_icon Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    Council News THE established Anglicare residential aged care facility in Kalkie has lodged its plans to expand.

    Bundy author shares her real-life cancer drama

    premium_icon Bundy author shares her real-life cancer drama

    Health Message of hope amid battle for life

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    News This is the moment a huge great white spark popped up

    NewsMail reporter shares stressful journey to find a rental

    premium_icon NewsMail reporter shares stressful journey to find a rental

    Property MOVING to Bundy to start journalism career was a dream come true