Crash driver trapped by seatbelt in sinking car

DEEP WATER: Jack Colin Mason plead guilty to driving without due care and attention after he drove through a stop sign, hit a ute and ended up in a dam. Adam Wratten

ALL it took was a split second of inattention for a young man to be faced with a life-threatening situation.

Jack Colin Mason had only held his licence for three weeks and despite having logged twice the required number of hours behind the wheel before sitting his driving test, his inexperience behind the wheel was evident.

It was about 7.30am on April 5 and the 20-year-old was travelling under the speed limit on a wet road when his attention lapsed and he drove straight through a stop sign and collided with a ute travelling through the Hummock and Elliott Heads Rd intersection.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, Mason pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

A white Holden Rodeo ute has had its tray ripped off in a traffic crash at Windemere. Adam Wratten

The court heard Mason's car ended up submerged in a dam, with the young man trapped after he couldn't unfasten his seatbelt.

With the silver sedan sinking, three men jumped into the dam and rescued Mason.

The impact of the collision also tore the tray from the ute, with the two passengers requiring medical attention for injuries that were not life threatening.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said on this occasion it was "incredibly lucky there were no fatalities” on the "notorious section of road”, which had claimed lives in the past.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she was well aware of the intersection and could understand how someone unfamiliar with the roads could get into trouble, and it appeared Mason was an inexperienced driver in the rain who made poor decisions.

In his client's defence, Mr Messenger said Mason was a very intelligent, exceptional man studying a double degree in engineering and computing at university.

"He also works as a teacher's aide and runs a robotics program,” he said.

"He's a responsible fellow giving a lot to the community.”

Mr Messenger said Mason's life had been saved by those who "fished him out” and the whole experience was "a lesson that won't be lost on him”.

He said this was not the case of a young man drifting and intentionally flouting the road rules, but he conceded regardless of the circumstances, "people under 25 were so over-represented in the carnage on our roads”.

In sentencing Mason, Ms Merrin accepted he was remorseful and unlikely to come before the courts again, but she implored him to "concentrate harder” when driving.

"It is more by failing to keep a proper lookout, not a case where you were irresponsible or careless,” she said.

Mason was fined $600.