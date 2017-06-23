Crash driver accused of choking mum

ON REMAND: Dylan Martin is accused of choking and strangling his mother and grandmother before crashing into a house in Avoca on Wednesday.

A BUNDABERG magistrate ejected an angry Dylan Andrew Martin - accused of strangling and choking his mother and grandmother before crashing a car into an Avoca house - from her court yesterday

A handcuffed Martin, 22, yelled "f***ing dog" and noisily spat saliva as a police officer removed him from the dock to the holding cells.

Martin, a trawler hand, fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, drink driving, two counts of driving without due care and attention, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash, driving unlicensed (repeat offender), two counts of assaults causing bodily harm at Avenell Heights, two counts of choking, strangulation or suffocation, seriously assaulting a person aged over 60 and wilful damage.

Martin's bail application through lawyer Craig Ryan proceeded in his absence with Magistrate Belinda Merrin saying Martin was in "show cause" because of already being on a suspended jail sentence.

"He denies all the offences," Mr Ryan said.

"He says they attacked him and that he had permission to use the car. And he was not responsible for any of it."

Ms Merrin said Martin was charged with 15 offences that allegedly occurred over a protracted period of time.

After reading police objections to his bail, Ms Merrin said police were alleging Martin assaulted and caused bodily harm to and choked his mother.

"And when his grandmother came to assist her she too was assaulted and choked," Ms Merrin said.

"He damaged the house, fled and took his mother's car and drove in manner that caused two collisions with cars ... endangering the safety of other road users and property."

The car that crashed into an Avoca home this week.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Avoca St and Mayfair Pl about 4pm on Wednesday after a car crashed into the garage of a brick home.

Ms Merrin said that Martin in February was subject to a court-imposed suspended jail sentence.

She said if Martin should be convicted of the new offences, he would likely be imprisoned.

"I acknowledge he may deny these offences but on material before me it can't be seen to be a weak (police case)," she said.

Ms Merrin refused bail, saying Martin was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and endangering the safety of other people.

His case was adjourned.