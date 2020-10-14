Crash drink driver polishes off wine waiting for police

David Paul was sentenced to one year probation after he caused a three-car crash. Picture: iSTOCK

A Coast drink driver who caused a three-car crash decided the best way to handle the situation was to push his car down a steep embankment before visiting a bottle-o.

David William Paul decided to drown his sorrows in a bottle of wine while he was waiting for police.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told Caloundra Magistrates Court Paul had failed to stop at the traffic lights on Steve Irwin Way in July and crashed into another car.

This led to the car crashing into the car in front of them.

The court heard a witness to the crash told police that Paul appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The witness said Paul’s eyes were half shut and he seemed completely unfazed by the crash.

“The witness stated the defendant said words to the effect of ‘the road must have been too wet’,” Sergeant Lydford said.

The court heard the road wasn’t wet and it hadn’t rained recently.

Sgt Lydford told the court the witness helped Paul move his utility to the side of the road so it wouldn’t disrupt traffic.

“The defendant suddenly made an overt action to turn the steering wheel and push the ute down an embankment which had a steep incline of about 4-5m,” Sgt Lydford said.

The court heard the witness was fighting against the defendant to stop the ute, however Paul was dragged down with the ute down the embankment.

“He looked completely unfazed by what just happened,” Sgt Lydford said.

“The witness asked why he pushed the ute down the embankment and he (Paul) said ‘I just wanted it off the road’.”

The court heard Paul left the scene and when police arrived, the witness told them Paul had been acting extremely bizarre.

Police found Paul at the bottle shop 100m down the road where he told police he already finished a bottle of wine.

The court heard Paul refused to provide a specimen of breath or blood.

Paul pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, including driving under the influence and commit public nuisance.

Self represented, Paul told the court he was an alcoholic and was going to attend a rehabilitation program.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist sentenced Paul to one year probation.

Paul was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.