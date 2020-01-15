Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.
Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.
Crime

Crash cuts power to 600 as offender flees scene

Ashley Pillhofer
15th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are working to identify a driver who cut power to more than 600 people after ploughing into a power pole.

The gold sedan drew police attention when it allegedly accelerated away from officers during a routine traffic stop on Grenden St about 10pm last night.

Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.
Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the unit attempted to intercept the car when it went through a give-way sign and crashed into the pole on Hamilton St.

He said the driver then fled the car, which police say was not stolen.

The police spokesman said it was not clear why the driver evaded police or fled the scene.

Ergon Energy reported the crash cut power to 623 homes in North Mackay including Canberra St, Malcomson St and Evans Ave.

It has since been restored.

Police investigations are continuing.

ergon energy mackay crime mackay crimecrash mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fronts court after name-calling police officers

        premium_icon Man fronts court after name-calling police officers

        News IT WAS 3.19am when a man was charged with public nuisance after telling the police they were bastards.

        Here's some great local stories you may have missed

        Here's some great local stories you may have missed

        News Recently, a plethora of stories have made headlines

        Dairy farmers continue to struggle with no rain

        premium_icon Dairy farmers continue to struggle with no rain

        Business Despite the recent wet weather and promising forecast for more rain, cafe owner...

        Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        premium_icon Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        News Two men were given a pre-dawn shock when their boat was taken for a ride.