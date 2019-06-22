CRASH COURSE: Top two sides battle in the A-grade

The Waves' Sei Tanoitiaola tries to avoid a tackle during the team's last match against Past Brothers.

The Waves' Sei Tanoitiaola tries to avoid a tackle during the team's last match against Past Brothers.

LEAGUE: The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi doesn't know how his side will play tonight against Past Brothers.

Not because of the opposition the Tigers will face but because of the rest the side has had.

The Waves Tigers will play their first game in three weeks after having the bye last week and sitting on the sidelines the week before that after Maryborough Brothers forfeited against them.

The side has been training in the time off but Kaufusi knows it might not be enough.

"It's been terrible,” he said.

"We clicked into form before with all those games, including a good win against the Wallaroos.

"Now we've been making sure we have the best match fitness.

"The boys will be happy with a game after I've flogged them in training.”

Kaufusi was also critical of The Waves receiving just 20 points in for and against for the forfeit.

Their opponents today put more than 100 on the opposition earlier this season.

"I'm a little bit annoyed by it,” Kaufusi said.

"I don't think it is fair the good teams got a chance to play them and we didn't.”

But Kaufusi's focus is on getting the two points this week.

Brothers won the first contest this season 32-4 with The Waves admitting the team wasn't at its best that night.

The Waves, the defending premiers, are confident things have changed since then and the scoreline should be better for them this time around.

"We're more settled, we have better combinations and I think with the style we are playing we are getting towards our best,” Kaufusi said.

"I thought their forward pack was resilient in the last game and Tyla Hodge and Kevin Sherriff were great leaders from the front.

"We also played dumb footy that night so we need to get better in both areas.

"I've got a few things up my sleeve for the match.”

Past Brothers know the side will get a better contest than last time and admit their defence needed to get better after conceding 34 points last week against Wests.

Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said the game was important to create a large gap between the Brethren and the rest of the pack for first.

Past Brothers can move three games clear at the top with a win.

"We don't want to be dropping any games,” he said.

"The big goal is to go through the season unbeaten if we can after the start we had.”

The game starts at 6pm at Salter Oval.