Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Worker Spraying Pesticide On Window Corner
Worker Spraying Pesticide On Window Corner
Crime

‘Crash cost me $815m’: pest controller’s claim

by Grace Mason
15th Oct 2019 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR North pest controller has claimed he was on the brink of franchising his business across the country in an $815 million lawsuit against a driver he was involved in a crash with and his insurer.

Millaa Millaa man Paul Gallagher, 53, was forced to quit work and continues to suffer neck and back pain after the van he was driving was stuck by a utility from behind at Gordonvale almost four years ago.

He has launched legal action in the Cairns Supreme Court claiming, when the crash occurred, his company Husky Pty Ltd had been preparing to franchise his pest control and carpet cleaning business and hoped to have 1400 franchises by 2023.

In the claim it was alleged the company would have a net profit of $32 million and calculated the past and future economic loss as being just over $813 million.

It alleged advertising had already begun for franchisees and a pilot franchise was expected to be conducted in 2016.

"(The business had) just completed a successful 12-month test run of its marketing strategy, which exceeded its business plan projections substantially," the claim said.

It alleged profit was being invested back to the business to assist with marketing and development of a proposed franchise model.

Mr Gallagher was the general manager of the company at the time.

The claim also included a further $2 million relating to Mr Gallagher's injuries and inability to work.

It said at the time of the crash he was earning around $1347 per week. He resigned from the company following the crash due to his injuries and attempted to start a pest controller only business but was unsuccessful.

It alleged he will require ongoing medical treatment.

The claim also alleged the crash was caused by the other driver's negligence due to speeding, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop or slow down or take any evasive action.

The other driver or the insurance company are yet to file any documents in court.

A court date is yet to be set.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks injury loss of earnings

Top Stories

    $2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

    premium_icon $2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

    News THE construction of 100 new homes is set to begin in 12 months at Bargara.

    Murder accused, victim fought over lost items: Court hears

    premium_icon Murder accused, victim fought over lost items: Court hears

    Crime A fight over lost children’s items ended in murder, it was alleged in Bundaberg...

    REVEALED: Why Hospital meeting was postponed for a week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why Hospital meeting was postponed for a week

    Health A Bundaberg Hospital development project meeting was postponed.

    Horror in home: Man who attacked partner with knife jailed

    premium_icon Horror in home: Man who attacked partner with knife jailed

    News A MAN has been convicted and was sentenced to more time behind bars after wounding...