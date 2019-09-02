Menu
Emergency services at a multi-vehicle crash at Forest Glen.
Teenage girl in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Sep 2019 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM
UPDATE: 1PM: A YOUNG woman has been rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash at Forest Glen. 

The woman, aged in her late teens was transported under lights and sirens indicating the seriousness of her injuries. 

The crash has been since cleared on the roundabout, and traffic flowing, however there are still delays along Maroochydore Road, heading west. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said the teenager was conscious when she was transported. 

A Sunshine Coast University Hospital media spokeswoman said the woman is in a serious but stable condition. 

 

EARLIER: A MULTI-vehicle crash has shut down a major Sunshine Coast arterial road, with traffic diverted and roads closed.

Multiple emergency services are on scene near the Maroochydore Rd roundabout above the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said paramedics were treating a woman in her teens for injuries.
The spokeswoman said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorbike at 11.42am. 

Sunshine Coast Daily journalist Shayla Bulloch is on scene and said traffic was slowly flowing for motorists heading through the roundabout to or from Maroochydore.

However, Ms Bulloch said the roundabout was blocked off for motorists heading into Nambour from Maroochydore and from Nambour heading towards Forest Glen. 

"The car and driver's side door was smashed up and there were eight emergency services crews working on a person inside," she said.

Photos from the scene show a person appears to be on a drip.

Traffic has been diverted southbound on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Traffic reports roads are closed to all traffic westbound towards Nambour.

Delays are to be expected.

More to come.

