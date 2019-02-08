Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
News

Crash between two semis closes New England Highway

8th Feb 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

THE New England Highway at Murrurundi in New South Wales is closed after two semi-trailers crashed early this morning.

Police said a semi-trailer travelling north behind another drove into the rear of the one in front at about 80km/hr.

Investigations are still continuing into the cause of the crash; however the driver of the rear semi-trailer was driving on a suspended licence.

Police said a number of critical fatigue breaches were identified in his work diary, which was confiscated.

He will be charged at a later date.

One driver suffered minor injuries and both heavy vehicle combinators were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

crash editors picks new england highway semi trailers trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Mum snaps, attempts to hold up fish and chip shop

    premium_icon Mum snaps, attempts to hold up fish and chip shop

    Crime AS LISA Monk stood holding a knife in the carpark of a fish and chip shop, her intent was clear.

    Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Bundaberg locals

    premium_icon Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Bundaberg locals

    Health Poo shock as food poisoning hits our region

    Housing Minister promises laws to crack down on non-payment

    premium_icon Housing Minister promises laws to crack down on non-payment

    Breaking LAW breakers in the construction sector would prosecuted