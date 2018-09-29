Crash and burn-out costly

STRESSFUL SITUATION: A Bundaberg man pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and one count of drink driving.

STRESSFUL SITUATION: A Bundaberg man pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and one count of drink driving. Brian Cassidy

A BUNDABERG man who drove drunk and crashed his car into a fence while doing a burnout has blamed his actions on wedding stress.

Ricky John Croft, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and one count of drink driving in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

On September 12 Croft was driving in Bargara when he did a burnout at the intersection of Moodies Rd and Wilfred St.

In his drunken state, Croft lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the fence of a nearby home.

"It's just an offence of stupidity,” Sergeant Dean Burgess said.

"He's got in a car at six o'clock at night,” Sgt Burgess said.

"Police spoke with him at the scene and some witnesses. He informed police he'd left his address, just near Moodies Rd, and after travelling along Wilfred St, got to the intersection, he then did a burnout.”

Croft admitted to police he had drunk three to four beers and two Canadian Clubs in the three hours leading up to the crash.

He returned a blood alcohol content reading of .10 per cent.

The father of two has three similar offences on his record: He blew a .165 in 2014, a .88 in 2012 and a .114 in 2007.

"He is only borderline with a history like that and the stupidity of that offending,” Sgt Burgess told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Ms Merrin agreed: "A 30-year-old doing burnouts when he's drunk... that's just...”

She didn't have to finish her sentence before defence lawyer Matt Messenger cut in, saying it was "really dumb”.

The court heard while the damage to the fence was serious, no restitution was being sought.

Mr Messenger, however, claimed his client had paid $1500 to the residents living at the property when the crash occurred.

"It was just ridiculous, but that's at least something he's done ... showing some character from him,” he said.

"Thankfully it didn't end up hurting anyone.”

Mr Messenger said his client blamed the reckless behaviour on his looming wedding day.

"He says he's about to get married. It's no excuse for what he did but he said that the planning of everything with them getting married and other issues in the relationship ... he says is behind why he was drinking and why he did the act of stupidity,” he said.

"But it doesn't really cut it in any respect but that's what he says is the background to it.”

Mr Messenger added Croft was usually a hard and responsible worker in the mines who provided for his children (aged seven and 10) and his partner.

Croft was sentenced to one month imprisonment for the count of drink driving and seven days for the driving without due care charge. Each were wholly suspended for 10 months.

Croft was disqualified and convictions were recorded.