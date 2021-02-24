‘Crap': Australia’s new favourite app

Poop Map is number one on the charts for free apps.

Poop Map is number one on the charts for free apps.

The magical unharnessed power of the smartphone is finally being put to good use with an ingenious app that helps you keep track of and rate the places you've pooed.

Poop Map was number one on the Apple App Store charts for free apps on Wednesday morning, beating out three of Facebook's apps and the Service NSW app.

RELATED: 'Fake snow' conspiracy spreads online

Poop Map is number one on the charts for free apps.

RELATED: Facebook's new threat to WhatsApp users

"By pressing the only real button available, 'Drop the poop', you'll mark your location and be able to conquest your home, office, friends' houses. Expand everywhere and show your friends all these places you've pooped," the app explains.

You can also share your poo locations with your friends.

According to app developer Nino Uzelac, the app was only recently put back on the App Store after being briefly removed when it went viral on TikTok.

RELATED: Kim's hacker pack tried stealing vaccine

"This hurt me and my app today," Mr Uzelac said, sharing an email he'd received from Apple that his app to track where you've pooed was "not in compliance with the Apple Developer Program Licence Agreement".

Poop Map was trending #2 in App Store due to TikTok viral video and then Apple sent me an email that I violated something?? and removed it from the charts.



I'm really sad. How long will this process at "Contact Us" page take? 30 days? This hurt me and my app today. pic.twitter.com/A6Fh0q7zVx — poop drop (@poop_map) February 20, 2021

It appears Apple thought he was trying to game the system after a surge in downloads that appear to have been prompted by the TikTok video.

The demand for his app has come as surprise to Mr Uzelac and he's pushing himself to the limit trying to keep up with it.

"Apologies if the app is slow sometimes. I'm still adding more capacity to the servers," he said on Twitter.

"I'm having the time of my life and operating on very little sleep last couple of days."

Going viral on TikTok, as it so often does these days, clearly played a role in the sudden success.

Mr Uzelac shared a chart showing new sign-ups to the app, with huge spikes in the days after Brandi Bridges posted her video.

Downloads surged following a viral TikTok video.

Originally published as 'Crap': Australia's new favourite app

You can follow your friends and their movements. Picture: TikTok/Brandi Bridges