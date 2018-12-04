Menu
Crime

Bank customer's threats force branch closures

Tara Miko
by
4th Dec 2018 9:45 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
AN ANGRY bank customer's threatening phone call forced the closure of four Toowoomba branches.

The threatening call was received through the Commonwealth Bank's customer call centre about 3pm Friday.

While details of the threat made are unclear, a Commonwealth Bank spokeswoman confirmed the decision was made to close the city's four branches as a precautionary measure.

"Our first priority is the safety of our employees, customers and members of the public," the spokeswoman said.

"We can confirm that following a threat that was made to our Toowoomba branch employees last week, we made a decision to temporarily close all four branches in Toowoomba on Friday afternoon.

"We take all threats of this kind extremely seriously, and the decision to temporarily close the branches was a precautionary measure.

"As a result, no incident occurred at any of our Toowoomba branches."

Customers were barred from entering the branches from 3pm to closing at 5pm.

The branches re-opened on Saturday morning.

