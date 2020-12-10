Crane rolls off Bruce Highway north of Sarina

A crane has rolled off the Bruce Highway into mangroves south of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the heavy vehicle rolled near the intersection of Alligator Creek Rd about 10km north of Sarina.

The crane is believed to have rolled off the roadway and into mangroves.

One person is believed to be out of the vehicle with early reports indicating a second person may still be inside.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported shortly before 10am Thursday.