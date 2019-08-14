Crane driver charged after mill worker’s electrocution

A rescue chopper can be seen on Little Mulgrave Rd in Goldsborough where two patients are being treated after a crane came into contact with a powerline. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

THE driver of a crane involved in an electrocution did not have a valid driver's licence when the incident took place, police have alleged.

Gordonvale sugar mill worker Brett Quinn, 49, died last month after the crane lifting the piece of rail track he was holding came into contact with powerlines at a Goldsborough property.

His 63-year-old colleague received serious burns after rushing to his aid and also receiving a shock, and he was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital to be treated in the specialist burns unit.

The 54-year-old crane driver, who was initially treated in Cairns Hospital for shock, was yesterday charged with one count of disqualified driving.

Police have alleged the Cairns man was not the holder of a licence at the time of the incident on July 28.

He is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on September 10.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of up to 18 months jail and a licence disqualification of between two and five years.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman confirmed their investigation remained ongoing and ran independently to the police case.

WHS is running a joint investigation with the Electrical Safety Office.

Mr Quinn's funeral was held in Gordonvale last week.