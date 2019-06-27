Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

Jodie Callcott
by
27th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK driver who parked his car on a suburban footpath with the engine still running has copped a massive fine in court.

Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found Trevor Eric Katt, 32, sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the Craignish man was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time.

Katt pleaded guilty to drink driving and was convicted and fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

drunk driver dui fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Real estate boss busts myth about best time to sell

    premium_icon Real estate boss busts myth about best time to sell

    Property One of the greatest myths in real estate is that when the cooler months arrive, buyers suddenly disappear.

    Why wasn't greed listed on Folau's list of sins?

    premium_icon Why wasn't greed listed on Folau's list of sins?

    News No simple solution in Folau controversy, says priest

    Furious Bundy farmer hits out at trigger mapping

    premium_icon Furious Bundy farmer hits out at trigger mapping

    Rural Government reviewing messy trigger maps.

    Pitt on whether Bundaberg is suitable for nuclear

    premium_icon Pitt on whether Bundaberg is suitable for nuclear

    Politics Hinkler MP weighs in on speculation