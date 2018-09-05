Former Socceroos teammate slams Cahill swan song

Craig Moore and Tim Cahill played for the Socceroos together.

TIM Cahill isn't fussed how long he is on the park in his farewell Socceroos appearance, but former teammate Craig Moore insists he shoudn't be playing at all.

Cahill is set to earn his 108th and final cap in the match against Lebanon at ANZ Stadium in his home city of Sydney on November 20.

The Socceroos' all-time leading goalscorer was adamant his presence wouldn't hinder the Sooceroos' preparations for the imminent Asian Cup finals, with coach Graham Arnold expected to only give him a cameo appearance.

However, former Socceroos defender Moore took to Twitter to voice his disapproval.

"This will be a chance lost for the team to prepare for Asian Cup properly," Moore tweeted.

"Tim deserves a great sending off for what he has given, but not by playing.

"The lead up to this game now will be a circus. I hope we find a better way to celebrate the great career of Tim."

Moore said it was nothing personal against Cahill and thought he would know that.

Much-travelled Cahill will shortly be starting a stint with Jamshedpur FC in India and said it would probably be his last hurrah as a player.

Cahill has already started coaching courses and plans to go into that area, but not until after he turned 40.

"The problem when you coach is you've got no life, you're (working) six till six each day, I still want my life," Cahill said.

The former Melbourne City player said he would be available to advise all A-League clubs, without being aligned to a particular team.

"If 'Poppa' (Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic) rings me and needs something or Brisbane Roar, anyone within the league can ask me for advice, like I still do for the Socceroos with Arnie and the players," Cahill said.

Tim Cahill announced his farewell match in a press conference with the FFA.

"To help out any way I can, to give any support, commercially, advice, or for teams or for signings."

Cahill was still in regular contact with former Socceroo teammates including exciting youngster Daniel Arzani, Tom Rogic, Matthew Leckie and Robbie Kruse.

"New leaders need to step up now and take over, because they are not kids no more,' Cahill said.

"When you've played 30, 40 games, that's adult."

Cahill also urged sceptics to give Usain Bolt a chance as he tries out for Central Coast Mariners.

"You have a world-class commercial athlete who is probably one of the biggest faces on planet Earth, trying to play football," Cahill said.

"Let's embrace that and not put too much negativity on the A-League for giving someone a chance."

