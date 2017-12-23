Craig Holden: A lifetime of surf life saving

HE HAS dedicated his life to protecting and serving others and now, Elliott Heads surf lifesaver Craig Holden has another notch under his belt.

The Surf Life Saving Queensland operations manager celebrated 25 years on the job this week.

But Mr Holden's accomplishments go far beyond that.

After joining the surf lifesaving movement almost four decades ago as a nipper, he has spent countless hours patrolling local beaches and watching over thousands of locals and tourists in the process.

Mr Holden started employment with SLSQ as a casual lifeguard in the early 1990s, before quickly moving up through the ranks into various roles, both on and off the beach.

He now manages the lifesaving and patrol activities of five branches and almost 20 employees across Queensland.

In addition to his professional career with SLSQ, Craig has been an active volunteer member of Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club for the past 39 years, after signing up as a nipper when he was just five years old.

STATE TITLES: Craig Holden at the Queensland Life Saving Titles on the Sunshine Coast. Harvpix

His dedication and contribution to the movement has seen him recognised with a wide range of accolades including Queensland Surf Lifesaver of the Year, Queensland Amateur Coach of the Year, and Queensland Coach of the Year, while also receiving a citation of Merit from the International Lifesaving Federation in 2003 and the National Medal (with first clasp) in 2013.

He is also a Life Member of both Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club and the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch, and is a regular coach of Queensland and Australian surf lifesaving teams.

SLSQ regional development officer Jamie Findlay said Craig's efforts over his lifetime were nothing short of incredible.

"Our motto at Surf Life Saving Queensland is vigilance and service and there's nobody that embodies these values more than Craig Holden,” Mr Findlay said.

SPRINT: Garry Ryan and Craig Holden compete at the Branch Senior Championships. Allan McDougall BUN120305BRA9

"His efforts at Surf LifeSaving Queensland throughout his 25 years of employment have been inspiring and incredible, and his legacy at the organisation continues to grow each and every year.

"Craig is always looking at strategies and opportunities to increase safety on Bundaberg beaches, and it's fair to say there are hundreds of people out there who owe their lives to him.

"The fact he continues to patrol as a volunteer surf lifesaver in addition to his professional commitments speaks volumes for his dedication,” Mr Findlay said.