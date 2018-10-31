History! Goodwin fires Reds to FFA Cup glory

AUSTRALISCHER FFA Pokalmeister!

Translated from Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz's native German tongue it means the Reds are the new Australian FFA Cup champions.

And it had to be Craig Goodwin who helped delivered the goods back to SA for a second time.

This time it was Sydney FC who Adelaide saw off in an act of revenge at Hindmarsh Stadium as Goodwin scored an incredible two goals - one better than the other - to give Kurz his first piece of Australian silverware.

Adelaide kept its record intact of never losing a domestic final at home after the 2014 FFA Cup 1-0 triumph over Perth Glory, a 3-1 A-League grand final win over Western Sydney and now this.

Almost 12 months after the Sky Blues stole the first trophy of the new 2017/18 A-League season, 2-1 in extra time in Sydney against Adelaide, the Reds took back what they deserved.

Adelaide beat Sydney 2-1 at Hindmarsh Stadium on Tuesday night but the Goodwin winner in the 74th minute stole the entire show on a balmy Adelaide spring night.

He ended his shift to a standing ovation in the 90th minute as Nikola Mileusnic - a goalscoring hero from last year's cup final - got his first run of the season after suffering from a broken foot in preseason.

Goodwin's winner was incredible.

It was Goodwin's fifth FFA Cup goal and sixth strike since he returned from two years in the Netherlands in May.

He struck the ball with his wrong foot (the right one) into the top corner from 18m after a clever lay off from Ben Halloran split Sydney's defence in half.

That came after Goodwin scored a cracking opener in the 24th minute after he won the set piece when Rhyan Grant fouled the winger off the ball.

With Isaias and Goodwin standing over the ball 25m out from goal, it was the South Australian who smashed a sensational curving effort past the outstretched arms of Sydney glovemen Andrew Redmayne.

The strike was picture perfect in front of Socceroos boss Graham Arnold.

He was in the galleries enjoying the action before jetting off to Brisbane in the morning.

Goodwin also scored with a trademark free kick in the round of 32, a 3-0 win over Central Coast at Marden and also scored in every 2018 FFA Cup match after missing the semi final - a 2-0 win over Bentleigh Greens with illness.

Goodwin salutes after burying his second. Picture: Sarah Reed

His opening goal rocked the 14,448 fans but it took - just like round one in the A-League where the side's finished 1-1 in Adelaide - a concentration lapse for Sydney to claw its way back into the contest.

Goodwin claimed the Mark Viduka man-of-the-match medal for his efforts.

Centre back Jordan Elsey caught in possession on the edge of the box when it appeared he had ample time was all it took.

His meek back pass under pressure was intercepted by Sydney captain Alex Brosque.

The attacker was on his way past Paul Izzo before the gloveman brought him down inside the box.

Tension nearly boiled over. Picture: Sarah Reed

Referee Jarred Gillett correctly awarded the visitors a penalty which Englishman Adam Le Fondre neatly converted in the 28th minute to level the score.

It was a cruel blow for Adelaide as the Reds played a smart system which only lacked the finesse of a true centre forward which Halloran tried to emulate with unselfish running in closing down the Sky Blues defenders.

Despite being known for being a deadly winger Halloran gave the Reds breathing space with his relentless pressure as Goodwin almost gave the side a copycat set piece goal in the 54th minute.

Hindmarsh Stadium was rocking for the Cup final. Picture: Sarah Reed

However this time his 30m shot landed on the other side of Redmayne's goal.

Kurz opted for a tactical change in the 64th minute bringing on Dane, Ken Ilso for the hard working Vinni Lia.

The move almost paid dividends two minutes later when Ilso's 6m effort forced a brilliant Redmayne save.

A minute later Izzo was called into action as Sydney countered in numbers before Brosque was booked for charging into German Mirko Boland.

FFA CUP FINAL

Adelaide United (Craig Goodwin 25m, 74m) Sydney FC 1 (Adam Le Fondre 28m) at Coopers Stadium - Referee: Jarred Gillett - Crowd: 14,448.