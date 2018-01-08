Craft beer to help raise manta ray awareness

Manta rays are one of the main attractions at Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo Contributed

WHO knew enjoying a pint of flavoursome craft beer could help bring attention to a research project featuring our region's majestic sea creatures.

Manta Rays and beer - it's not a combination you see very often, but it is the newest venture of Bargara Brewing Company who are collaborating with Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort and research group #ProjectManta to spread the word about the "kites of the sea”.

The island is known as the "home of the manta ray” and has been recognised by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors as one of the top five places in the world to scuba dive with rays.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort works closely with #ProjectManta, who have identified more than 1000 individual manta rays off the east coast of Australia through their ongoing photo collaboration process.

So how does drinking a thirst-quenching beer from Bargara Brewing Company help this project?

According to CEO Jack Milbank, the release of Ray XPA would raise awareness of the rays.

"By getting an amazing beer into the hands of thousands of local and international consumers that raises awareness of our pristine, yet delicate reef and the sea life that depend on and call it home, is very powerful,” Mr Milbank said.

"Every beer label encourages consumers to get behind #ProjectManta and will educate people about the importance that the Great Barrier Reef and its inhabitants play for the future of the planet.”

Mr Milbank said Ray XPA, an extra pale ale (5.0% abv), was a new world style of beer.

"It accentuates a sub-tropical flavour through its use of specially selected hops exhibiting delicate notes of grapefruit, honeydew melon and kafir lime,” he said.

Managing director and custodian of Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort Peter Gash said the project collaboration would have many benefits.

"It is important that we support local businesses in our region, so we are pleased to be on board with the Bargara Brewing Company with Ray XPA,” he said.

Ray XPA will be available from most Dan Murphy's stores and Bargara Brewing Company's Brewhouse and on Lady Elliot Island from February 2.

To find out more about #ProjectManta go to http://bit.ly/2D5puoZ