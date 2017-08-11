Cracker of a weekend ahead

- Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland

EVERYTHING is pointing towards another cracking weekend of beach weather , with nothing but sunshine and blue skies on the forecast - which is certainly a change from the chilly mornings we have experienced over the past few days.

Winds will be predominantly from the north this weekend, which is certainly unusual for Winter, but this will certainly contribute to the warmer temperatures this weekend - and the best news is that these winds will only be light to moderate at best.

Today will bring us 5-10 knots of W/SW winds early that will swing more from the N/NW during the day and increase slightly to 10-15 knots through this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be similar, with W/NW winds early at 5-10 knots before they swing from the N/NW later in the day and perhaps just increase slightly to just over 10 knots.

Sunday will be almost identical with 5-10 knots of W/NW winds early that will swing more from the N/NE in the afternoon and sneak up to 10-15 knots on the late afternoon.

Make sure you make the most of it.

Swimming

Swimming conditions have been spectacular this past week and we should continue to similar conditions for swimmers over the next few days - particularly through the mornings.

There is just the likelihood of seeing slightly choppy conditions develop through the afternoons, particularly if those afternoon onshore sea breezes kick in, and if so, beaches that face in a more northerly direction will be more affected.

All beaches should once again provide good swimming conditions this weekend - especially through the mornings - but if you are looking for the absolute best locations head to Kellys Beach or Elliott Heads due to their protection from the northerly winds.

High tides are due around late morning to midday over the next three days, so the best time for swimmers will be from mid morning to early afternoon.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday only: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

The waves have been very small and almost non-existent over the past few days and unfortunately there does not appear to be too much happening on the forecast for this weekend either.

The wind direction across the next few days is also not particularly conducive to quality surf conditions, being mostly from a northerly direction, but at least it will be light, so whatever waves are present will at least be clean!

Have a look through the very early mornings or again from mid-morning onwards, with locations such as Nielson Park, Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads (River Mouth) likely to be worth at least a look, but a drive south to Double Island Point or Rainbow Beach may be a better option!

Good luck!