Crackdown on thieves after 18 car break-ins around Bundaberg

IN THE first two weeks of February, Bundaberg police were kept on their toes with 18 cases of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said most of the thefts were opportunistic and urged the community to lock up or risk losing their belongings.

Snr Const Webb said about 80 per cent of all vehicles broken into had been left unlocked or with valuables left on seats or easily accessible.

"This makes it way too easy for thieves to enter the vehicle, search through gloveboxes and consoles, steal money, wallets, handbags, sunglasses, phones and electronic devices, and leave before anyone is even aware they were there,” she said.

She said many of the offences could be easily avoided with better vehicle safety, including removing valuables and personal documents or placing them out of sight.

"When parking in a garage, ensure both the garage and vehicle are locked and the garage remotes are secured,” Snr Const Webb said.

"Park your vehicle in a well-lit and highly visible area.”