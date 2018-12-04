Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parking sign.
Parking sign. Scott Powick
Council News

Crackdown on parking

3rd Dec 2018 3:40 PM

WITH holidaymakers starting to head to NSW coastal areas, Clarence Valley Council has issued a reminder that parking restrictions apply, and will be enforced, in many areas.

Environment, development and strategic planning manager David Morrison said council rangers would make daily patrols of coastal areas and would act on those who were flouting parking restrictions.

"We don't want to come down heavy, but it is important for locals and visitors to be able to find a car park when they need one," Mr Morrison said.

"It is equally important for shoppers to have easy access to businesses, and that means having parking spaces available.

"We are aware that in some places timed parking spaces are being taken all day.

"We might be a little lenient on that through the rest of the year, but coming into the busy Christmas and holiday period we will be more active."

clarence valley holidays parking
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime A MAN caught with a sawn off rifle attached to a homemade silencer has had his court matter stood down until Wednesday.

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    News See and smell the new experience on offer at the barrel

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners