CRACKDOWN: 100 charged in massive police operation

BACK-UP: Extra police were brought into Bundaberg for the nine-day operation.

POLICE have arrested and charged 100 people in a massive drug crackdown in the Bundaberg region.

Extra police were brought in for the week-long operation which resulted in dozens being charged with 192 offences.

Of those, 49 of the offenders charged are facing 119 drug-related charges.

Senior police warned drug offenders could expect more police such targeted operations to continue.

Bundaberg CIB officer in charge Dective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said Operation Papa Advance, targeting drug and property offenders, took place between May 29 and June 6.

Police officers from various units within the Bundaberg Patrol Group executed the operation as well as police external to the local area who have been deployed from various locations within the Central Police Region. As a result of the operation 100 offenders were charged on a total of 192 charges.

The only arrest police detailed was that of an alleged drug dealer.

The 25-year-old Norville man was charged with 13 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, as well as one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing items used in connection with dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

All 100 people charged are due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Courts in the next month.

More tactical operations were carried out during the operation, targeting alcohol-fuelled violence strategies with an emphasis on high-visibility policing.

"The tactical operations undertaken via Operation Papa Advance have been extremely successful and similar operations will be conducted in the future to enhance the safety and of the local community," Det Snr Sgt Bishop said.