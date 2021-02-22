Menu
Police nabbed a number of drivers doing the wrong thing on our roads.
Crime

CRACKDOWN: Drivers to face court after police traffic op

Crystal Jones
8th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
A 76-year-old man is among a number of drivers allegedly caught doing the wrong thing on our roads during a police traffic operation.

Police took to both the city and Moore Park, pulling over a number of drivers and conducting 284 breath tests.

An additional eight tests were carried out for drugs.

Two people are set to appear in court following Traffic Operation Stopper which included officers from the Bundaberg Patrol Group, Bundaberg General Duties, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Tactical Crime Squad, Road Policing Unit and the Vulnerable Persons Unit.

A 33-year-old Kepnock woman is scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 5 for driving without a drivers licence and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, while a 76-year-old Bungadoo man is scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 5 for driving without a licence.

The traffic operation followed a tragic week on our roads which saw five deaths on local roads.

Police from the Bundaberg Patrol Group are begging the community to drive safely on our roads.

Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron from the Bundaberg Patrol Group said that meant five families were left grieving.

"That's someone's daughter, someone's father, someone's son," Act Insp Cameron said.

"We don't want anyone else to go through these tragic circumstances."

Bundaberg police say adhering to avoiding the fatal five can help prevent any further tragedy on the region's roads.

Police are reminding community members to remain vigilant when behind the wheel and not to be complacent when it comes to the Fatal Five:

  • Speeding
  • Drink and drug driving
  • Not wearing seatbelts
  • Fatigue
  • Distracted driving.

Police issued 11 traffic infringement notices for offences including speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, learner unaccompanied, learner fail to display L plates, drive with expired drivers licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.

If you have concerns about drivers on the road, call Policelink on 131 444 if it's non-urgent, or call Triple-0 for urgent, life-threatening matters.

Incidents can also be reported to police at https://www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting

