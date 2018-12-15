Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The in committee Mary valley rattler train restoration item at this week's meeting is one of several items Cr Dan Stewart believes should have been held in a public meeting.
The in committee Mary valley rattler train restoration item at this week's meeting is one of several items Cr Dan Stewart believes should have been held in a public meeting. LEEROY TODD
Council News

Cr Stewart: Council's 'secret items' should've been public

scott kovacevic
by
15th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE decision to discuss four items behind closed doors at the last Gympie Regional Council meeting has been questioned by Councillor Dan Stewart.

In a post on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page, Cr Stewart said the items only involved budget changes so should have been open to the public.

"The changes were relatively minor, involving shifting money from one place to another," he said.

 

Councillor Dan Stewart.
Councillor Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

"It was not like we were drafting a new budget, or even making major changes, that might have caused people profiteering if they knew what was proposed."

He was the lone dissenting voice among all nine councillors when the motion to put them In Committee was made.

"Councillors are so used to simply voting for the motion to go into committee, we do not think about it much," he said.

 

The Kybong Airport masterplan has been found to be more expensive to develop than first thought.
The Kybong Airport masterplan has been found to be more expensive to develop than first thought.

Along with the controversial increase in the Rattler restoration, which he called "being between a rock and a hard place", he said State Government funding for the Gympie Aerodrome could be shifted due to costing problems.

"(It's) an example where estimated cost for a master plan was greatly underestimated."

closed sessions dan stewart gympie regional council secret items
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    premium_icon Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    Parenting Women giving birth in private hospitals has plunged, forcing hospitals to close maternity wards and pushing an extra 27,000 births a year into public hospitals.

    • 15th Dec 2018 6:01 AM
    Crunch time for Class of '18

    premium_icon Crunch time for Class of '18

    News Bundy students ready to find out OP scores

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Suncorp reveals Bundy's storm claim hotspot

    premium_icon Suncorp reveals Bundy's storm claim hotspot

    Weather Data show local suburb among state's worst

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

    premium_icon Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

    Crime Court hears woman attacked in toilet

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners