Cr Batt needs to apologise to state

STATE Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson have called on LNP candidate for Bundaberg and councillor David Batt to apologise to the people of Queensland.

The call comes after Cr Batt set up a video and online petition denouncing the Labor State Government and calling on them to reinstate funding to the Women's Legal Service Rural, Regional and Remote Advice Line.

The problem, according Ms Darth and Donaldson, is the funding model wasn't changed by the State Government in the budget.

"It is totally false," Ms D'ath said.

"The LNP candidate in Bundaberg has gone too far... he needs to withdraw the comments and shut down the video and petition and apologise for misleading the people of Queensland."

Ms Donaldson slammed Cr Batt's "misleading comments".

"As per usual, these are knee-jerk and uninformed comments from the LNP designed to score cheap political points while scaring vulnerable women," Ms Donaldson said.

"The $250,000 per annum funding for the continuation of the Women's Legal Service Rural, Regional and Remote Advice Line is continuing.

"In addition, we have allocated $100,000 per annum, specifically for the Women's Legal Service DV Helpline, until 2019-20.

"This is on top of $3.6 million we have provided to Women's Legal Service over three years as part of a grants process to allocate funds to Community Legal Centres.

"There is no cut coming into effect on June 30.

"We commend the service on their vital work for vulnerable women which is why we have contributed significant funding to their service.

"Fighting the scourge of domestic violence will always be a priority of the Palaszczuk Government, which is why we have restored funding to community services who had it ripped from them by the previous LNP government.

"Where was Mr Batt's concern for women's services when the LNP Government gutted the Office of Women and implemented a 10% fiscal repair cut on child, family and women services, including services that help women fleeing domestic violence like Bundaberg's Edon Place - who were stripped of $8000 in funding thanks to Tim Nicholls and Campbell Newman?

"If only Cr Batt spoke out when these community groups had a gag order placed on them by the LNP to control them speaking out against their funding cuts."

Despite the advice, Cr Batt was sticking by his campaign.

"It's not surprising Leanne Donaldson can't read a budget given her history of non-payment of rates," Cr Batt said.

"Why would the Women's Legal Service say that they'll cut back on the service if they had sufficient funding to run it?

"The answer is simple - Labor hasn't renewed the funding the LNP put in place in 2012.

"I have a proven track record supporting women affected by domestic violence.

"Labor's Leanne Donaldson can't escape the fact that the Palaszczuk Government has cut funding for this service and calls for help from some of Queensland's most vulnerable women will go unanswered."

Ms Darth said Cr Batt had it all wrong.

"The Palaszczuk Government has provided Women's Legal Service more than $4 million in funding over three years," she said.

"$3.6 million of this is for core services - which the Women's Legal Service is free to use for their Helpline.

"In addition to this, the Palaszczuk Government has allocated $100,000 per annum, specifically for their Helpline, until 2019-20.

"We have also provided $250,000 per annum for continuation of the Women's Legal Service Rural, Regional and Remote Advice Line.

"The Palaszczuk Government has also provided an additional $50,000 to Women's Legal Service.

"Many worthy organisations that provide assistance to victims of domestic violence compete for government funds. That is why there is such a rigorous process to determine an appropriate allocation of resources across the board.

"In the latest round of triennial funding for community legal centres, Women's Legal Service was one of four organisations in Queensland to receive more than $3 million.

"On top of the funding we have already provided Women's Legal Service, our government took the unprecedented step of providing them interim funding after the Federal Government reversed their planned cuts, leaving legal centres with uncertainty about their future."